Family business: Orem Police looking for mother allegedly using stolen credit card with children in tow

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Bring your kids to work is taking on a criminal meaning for one woman in Utah County.

Calling her a “thrifty traveler,” Orem Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has been taking her children along on a shopping spree with a stolen credit card.

According to a post on the department’s social media made on Wednesday, the mother of two has allegedly been pushing her stroller and bringing her small child around the state to stores such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and others in Salt Lake, Utah, and even Washington County and making purchases on a card that was stolen in Farmington.

Police say she has racked up over $30K in fraudulent charges and is asking for assistance in identifying the woman.

While an identification may be complicated with her wearing of a mask, photos show other identifying features, such as tattoos on both arms, in addition to the children in tow.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Orem Police at 801-229-7070 and reference case 15231.