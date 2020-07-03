State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn and Utah Governor Gary Herbert at a press briefing announcing the details of the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, Friday, March 6, 2020.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – An online rumor took off saying that State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn would be replaced. The rumor is false.

Dr. Dunn has led the Department of Health’s battle against the pandemic and has been giving Utahns situational updates for months.

On Twitter a statement from Jeff Burton, Acting Executive Director of the Utah Department of Health stated:

“Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic is complex and requires economic, public health and political considerations. Dr. Angela Dunn is an outstanding epidemiologist, and her knowledge and insights are essential to our decision making processes. There is absolutely no truth to the rumor that she is being fired. Angela’s position is rock solid and she has my full support.”

Here is the original tweet:

Rumors about the employment status of state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn are not helpful to our state’s #COVID-19 response. And they are not true. See attached statement. pic.twitter.com/Jtr6pKUm00 — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) July 3, 2020

In a statement sent to ABC4 News from Brooke Scheffler, the Public Information Officer for Governor Herbert said:

“No, the rumors are no true and she will not be reassigned. Dr. Dunn is a valuable voice to the table and will be apart of the meetings scheduled for next week.”