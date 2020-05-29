1  of  2
‘Whole state mourns with Ogden police’: State leaders react to officer’s death

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) State and local leaders are reacting to the death of an Ogden police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The officer was shot and killed while after responding to a domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a sad day for our department, our city and the greater Ogden, Weber County community,” said Ogden Chief of Police Randy Watt at a news conference.

As news of the officer’s death spread, Ogden City Council, Governor Gary Herbert and other state leaders took to social media to express sorrow for the officer’s family and his partners in the department.

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude for his service and that of all officers who willingly put themselves in life-threatening situations on a regular basis to keep our community safe. The bravery shown day in and day out is of the highest caliber. Thank you for your sacrifice and may those who need it find the solace to endure this loss, said Ogden City Council in a statement.

