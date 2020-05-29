‘Whole state mourns with Ogden police’: State leaders react to officer’s death

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) State and local leaders are reacting to the death of an Ogden police officer who was killed in the line of duty. The officer was shot and killed while after responding to a domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.

“It’s a sad day for our department, our city and the greater Ogden, Weber County community,” said Ogden Chief of Police Randy Watt at a news conference.

Related: Police identify officer shot and killed responding to domestic incident in Ogden

As news of the officer’s death spread, Ogden City Council, Governor Gary Herbert and other state leaders took to social media to express sorrow for the officer’s family and his partners in the department.

RELATED: Utah law enforcement agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty

“We want to extend our deepest gratitude for his service and that of all officers who willingly put themselves in life-threatening situations on a regular basis to keep our community safe. The bravery shown day in and day out is of the highest caliber. Thank you for your sacrifice and may those who need it find the solace to endure this loss, said Ogden City Council in a statement.

I am heartbroken to hear the news from Ogden this evening. Standing tall in the line of duty is a brave and noble act, and my prayers are with the fallen officer’s family and friends. Tonight, the whole state mourns with @OGDEN_POLICE — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) May 29, 2020

I am heartbroken to hear of the @OGDEN_POLICE officer who was killed in the line of duty today. My prayers go out to their family, friends, and fellow officers during this unimaginable time. — Rep. Chris Stewart (@RepChrisStewart) May 29, 2020

Terrible news for our friends in the @OGDEN_POLICE department today. Our hearts are broken at the tragic loss of a dedicated public servant. Our prayers go out to his family and colleagues at this difficult time. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 29, 2020

My heart breaks for the officers in Ogden who were shot in the line of duty earlier today. The Huntsman family sends our condolences to the families who must deal with the aftermath of this senseless tragedy. — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) May 29, 2020