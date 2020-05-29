We Remember: Utah’s fallen heroes over the past 10 years

Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah remembers our fallen heroes killed in the line of duty.

Officer Nate Lyday, Ogden Police Department:

Officer Nate Lyday, 24, died May 29, 2020, when responding to a Domestic Violence incident in Ogden.

A woman had called 911 reporting her husband was threatening to kill her. When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man on the front porch who then retreated back into the home. As officers approached the scene, the man started shooting through the door.

Officer Lyday was shot and pulled from the scene, he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has served with the Ogden Police Department for 15 months. Lyday comes from a family of officers, his father was a police officer and his brother currently works as a code enforcement officer for Ogden City.

He is survived by his wife and family.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Officer Joseph Shinners, Provo Police Department:

Officer Joseph Shinners, 29, died on January 5, 2019, while arresting a dangerous fugitive. During the arrest Officer Shinners was shot, he was transported to Utah Valley Hosptial where he passed away from his injuries.

Officer Shinners served with the Provo Police Department for three years as a patrol officer and was a SWAT Field Training Officer.

He is survived by his wife and young son.

Officer David Romrell, South Salt Lake Police Department:

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Officer David Romrell, 21, died on November 24, 2018, while responding to a business burglary. Officers attempted to stop two suspects fleeing the scene by car. The driver of the car accelerated toward responding officers hitting Officer Romrell.

He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition where he died from his injuries.

Officer Romrell was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with the South Salt Lake Police Department for 11 months at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife and young child.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Trooper Eric Ellsworth, Utah Highway Patrol:

Trooper Eric Ellsworth, 31, died on November 22, 2016. Trooper Ellsworth was struck by a car while directing traffic around a low hanging powerline, he died four days later.

Trooper Ellsworth was a seven-year veteran for the Utah Highway Patrol.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Officer Cody Brotherson, West Valley City Police Department:

Officer Cody Brotherson, 25, died on November 2, 2016. He was putting out tire spikes when the suspect hit him with their car.

He served with the West Valley City Police Department for three years.

He is survived by his fiance, parents, and two brothers.

Officer Douglas Barney, Unified Police Department:

Officer Douglas Barney, 44, died on January 17, 2016, while investigating a traffic crash.

Witnesses who saw the incident tell police the suspects got out of the car and fled on foot. While searching for the suspects, Officer Barney encountered one of the suspects who then fired one round at him, hitting him in the head.

As an 18-year veteran of law enforcement, he is survived by his wife and three children.

Sergeant Cory Wride, Utah County Sheriff’s Office:

Sergeant Cory Wride, 44, died on January 30, 2014, while on uniformed patrol assisting a stranded motorist.

Sgt. Wride radioed dispatch to advise that he was pulling over to assist. During the stop, Sgt. Wride returned to his patrol vehicle for some paperwork. The driver opened fire on Wride as he sat in his patrol vehicle.

The driver was killed by police but his 17-year-old girlfriend who was a passenger in the car was convicted of aggravated murder but has since been granted a new trial.

He had severed with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 20 years at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and five children.

Sergeant Derek R. Johnson, Draper City Police Department:

Sergeant Derek R. Johnson, 32, died on September 1, 2013, he was shot and killed on an uniformed patrol.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Sgt. Johnson encountered a car parked at an odd angle, when he stopped to investigate, a homeless suspect shot him with a handgun through the open window of his patrol vehicle.

While still in the car Sgt. Johnson managed to accelerate his patrol vehicle away from the scene, he lost control and crashed into a tree.

He had served with the Draper Police Department for nine years. He is survived by his wife and son.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Trooper Aaron Beesley, Utah Highway Patrol:

Trooper Aaron Beesley, 34, died on June 30, 2012, while on a search and rescue operation.

Trooper Beesley was the tactical flight officer aboard a helicopter sent to rescue two teenagers stranded on the Mount Olympus trail, when the hikers were rescued he offered to stay back while they were transported to safety. When the helicopter pilot returned he saw Trooper Beesley’s body at the button of a 90-foot cliff. It is believed he fell while trying to get some equipment.

He served with the Utah Highway Patrol for 13 years. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Officer Jared D. Francom, Ogden Police Department:

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Officer Jared D. Francom, 30, died on January 5, 2012, while serving a “knock and announce” search warrant.

He was shot and killed on scene. Five other members of the force were shot and injured during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

Officer Francom served as a member of the Ogden Police Department and Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike force and is a seven-year veteran of law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Deputy Brian B. Harris, Kane County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputy Brian B. Harris, 41, died on August 26, 2010, while tracking a burglary near Fredonia, Arizona.

Deputy Harris had begun a foot pursuit of the man in Kane County when he fled across the border into Arizona. He was ambushed and hit by rifle fire.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Officer Joshua Yazzie, Bureau of Indian Affairs:

Officer Joshua Yazzie, 33, died on June 7, 2010, when his patrol vehicle rolled 200 feet down an embankment on the side of Bottle Hollow Dam on the Ute Tribe reservation in Duchesne County, he was ejected from the car when it rolled, killing him instantly.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Sergeant Franco R. Aguilar, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office:

Sergeant Franco R. Aguilar, 36, died on April 29, 2010, after falling from a freeway overpass while responding to an incident.

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

He was investigating an incident when a driver of an approaching vehicle lost control on the icy road due to excessive speed. The driver collided with a vehicle. Sgt. Aguilar was knocked from the overpass and fell 250 feet to his death.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox, Millard County Sheriff’s Office:

Courtesy: Utah Law Enforcement Memorial

Deputy Josie Greathouse Fox, 37, died on January 5, 2010, while responding to a traffic stop.

Deputy Fox had stopped a vehicle and was approaching when shot at with a high-powered rifle. At least one of the rounds passed through her body armor killing her.

She is survived by her husband and two children.

Information and photos courtesy of Utah Law Enforcement Memorial.