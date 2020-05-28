Utah agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officers and agencies across Utah are sending their condolences to Ogden police after the death of one of their own Wednesday.

“Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost one of own. The days to come will be hectic for us. Please, as a department, community, as state and as nation let us not forgotten such fine men and women who everyday offer their lives up on behalf of this noble call,” Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said at a news conference while fighting back tears.

Watt said that a 15-month veteran of his department was struck by gunfire and killed while protecting a family, the community and fellow officers around him. Watt did not release the identity of the officer on Thursday to the give his family time to grieve before sharing the information with the general public.

In the hours following the shooting, agencies took to social media to express their sympathies for the fallen officer, his family and the Ogden Police Department.

We send our deepest condolences to @OGDEN_POLICE for the loss of their officer! We will keep @OGDEN_POLICE Department and their officers in our prayers #LODD #NeverForget — Provo Police (@ProvoPolice) May 28, 2020

Our hearts are heavy and our thoughts are with our friends @OGDEN_POLICE and the family of the fallen officer during this very difficult time. “All Give Some, Some Give All” #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/OUIUb6PRXw — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) May 28, 2020

This is heartbreaking news @OGDEN_POLICE. Our hearts are with you and the officer's family, friends, and fellow LEOs. Hoping for a full and quick recovery for the injured officer. pic.twitter.com/wN7na8HadR — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) May 28, 2020

Sending love and support to @OGDEN_POLICE and to the loved ones of the officer whose life was taken today when he was trying to protect the lives of others. https://t.co/E8PdCweRTC — Davis County Sheriff's Office (@DavisSheriffUT) May 28, 2020

Our hearts are heavy with the loss of an @OGDEN_POLICE officer. Unfortunately, we know the heartache of this kind of loss all too well and we want you to know that we stand by you during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ysLl9yw2DJ — WVC Police (@WVCPD) May 28, 2020

Today we mourn the loss of the @OGDEN_POLICE Officer killed in the line of duty this afternoon while responding on a domestic violence call. Our thoughts are with his family and the entire Ogden Police Department as they endure this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sveofOe7RZ — Unified Police Dept (@UPDSL) May 28, 2020

There are no words that can comfort the grief of the family, friends, sisters & brothers of Ogden’s fallen officer at a time like this. UHP will stand…indefinitely as a support to them, as we honor the sacrifice one brave young officer made in the service of his community. pic.twitter.com/vSrNx96fpH — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 29, 2020

I am deeply saddened by the events today involving Ogden City Police Department. My thoughts and prayers are with OPD, the family, and friends of the fallen officer during this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/pX4VsyNMUB — Commissioner Jess Anderson (@andersonljess) May 28, 2020

Our deepest sympathies go to Ogden Police Department and the entire Ogden City family. A tragic loss. And our heartfelt gratitude for the true public servants who strive and sacrificefor a better community. — Layton City (@LaytonPIO) May 29, 2020

Ogden Fallen Officer Condolences https://t.co/RZuOzSyyfS — Captain Phil Kirk (@ParkCityPD) May 29, 2020

Our deepest condolences to @OGDEN_POLICE this afternoon. We mourn with you on the loss of your officer. Godspeed. — West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) May 28, 2020