Utah agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement officers and agencies across Utah are sending their condolences to Ogden police after the death of one of their own Wednesday.
“Our hearts are broken. We’ve lost one of own. The days to come will be hectic for us. Please, as a department, community, as state and as nation let us not forgotten such fine men and women who everyday offer their lives up on behalf of this noble call,” Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt said at a news conference while fighting back tears.
Watt said that a 15-month veteran of his department was struck by gunfire and killed while protecting a family, the community and fellow officers around him. Watt did not release the identity of the officer on Thursday to the give his family time to grieve before sharing the information with the general public.
In the hours following the shooting, agencies took to social media to express their sympathies for the fallen officer, his family and the Ogden Police Department.