‘Rolling’ candlelight vigil planned to honor fallen Ogden officer

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden City police continue to honor one of their own who was killed in the line of duty. Officer Nate Lyday, 24, was shot and killed on May 28 after responding to a domestic violence call.

Officer Lyday’s family, along with the Ogden Police Department will be holding a rolling candlelight vigil in honor of Officer Nate Lyday, on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 9 p.m. . Organizers say they hope the vigil will be an opportunity for Officer Lyday’s family, his Ogden Police family and his community family, to remember, honor and mourn him.

Organizers say the rolling vigil will last about an hour as it travels through the city, slowing at various locations which are important to Officer Lyday and his family. The ceremony will also include a small procession of Ogden motors and police vehicles, Officer Lyday’s family and Officer Lyday’s police vehicle, which will be memorialized and carried on a flatbed trailer.

Officer Lyday’s police vehicle will be placed in front of Lindquist Field and will remain there through the funeral services.

Approximately 2000 blue LED candles will be distributed at the front of the Francom Public Safety Building and along the route at the slow down locations.

Memorial Vigil Itinerary

Start—2186 Lincoln Ave

End—2300 Lincoln Ave

Slow Down—2100 Custer

Slow Down—Country Hills/Eccles (McKay Dee)

Slow Down—Bonneville High (Front)

Slow Down—Municipal Building (Front)

Time/ Location

9 p.m. Lincoln Ave (Start)

9:10 p.m. Custer Ave

9:20 p.m. McKay Dee Hospital

9:30 p.m. Bonneville High

9:50 p.m. Municipal Building—Minute of Silence

10 p.m. Lindquist Field (End)

Route Description

Leave north on Lincoln Ave from the Francom Public Safety Building. Travel east on 21st St to Custer Ave. Turn south on Custer Ave. First slowdown 2100 Custer Ave.

At Custer Ave turn west to Harrison Blvd.

South on Harrison Blvd to Country Hills Drive.

At Country Hills Drive turn west. Slow down in front of McKay Dee Hospital

Follow Country Hills Drive to Washington Blvd where the procession will turn South on Washington Blvd.

Turn west at 5000 south.

Turn north at 150 east and proceed around Bonneville High School by turning west at 4900 south and north on 100 east.

Turn east on 4800 south and proceed past the front of Bonneville High (slow down).

Turn north on Washington Blvd until 26th St.

· Stop traffic at 25th St and move the procession into the southbound lanes of Washington Blvd. Stop in front of the Municipal Building. Moment of silence.

· Turn west on 25th St and proceed to Lincoln Ave.

· Travel north on Lincoln Ave to Lind