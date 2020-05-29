PHOTOS: Honoring Ogden’s fallen officer

An officer with the Ogden Police Dept. was killed in the line of duty Thursday, May 28th. He had only been on the job for 15 months.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:14 p.m. when a woman had called 911 to report her husband was threatening to kill her. When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man on the front porch and retreated back into the home.

As officers approached the scene, the man started shooting through the door.

The officer who was shot was pulled from the scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another officer was shot and was transported to the hospital where he has since been released.

