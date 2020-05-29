ODGEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An officer has died after being shot responding to a call in Ogden Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:14 p.m. when a woman had called 911 to report her husband was threatening to kill her. When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man on the front porch and retreated back into the home.

Related: Officer involved shooting in Ogden, residents asked to shelter in place

As officers approached the scene, the man started shooting through the door.

The officer who was shot was pulled from the scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another officer was shot and was transported to the hospital where he has since been released.

Related: ‘Whole state mourns with Ogden police’: State leaders react to officer’s death

Other officers removed children who were inside the home where they then determined the suspect had been shot and killed.

Related: Utah agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty

Few details are known and the officers identity but we do know he was only on the force for 15 months. The Utah State Fraternal Order of Police posted this to their Facebook shortly after the incident.

ALL GIVE SOME, SOME GIVE ALL: Utah agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty