Ogden officer shot, killed after responding to domestic violence call

Fallen Officer

Suspect also killed in shootout

by: Jennifer Gardiner,

Posted: / Updated:

ODGEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An officer has died after being shot responding to a call in Ogden Thursday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at a home in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue around 2:14 p.m. when a woman had called 911 to report her husband was threatening to kill her. When officers arrived, they were confronted by the man on the front porch and retreated back into the home.

As officers approached the scene, the man started shooting through the door.

The officer who was shot was pulled from the scene and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another officer was shot and was transported to the hospital where he has since been released.

Other officers removed children who were inside the home where they then determined the suspect had been shot and killed.

Few details are known and the officers identity but we do know he was only on the force for 15 months. The Utah State Fraternal Order of Police posted this to their Facebook shortly after the incident.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

