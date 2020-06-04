New details shed light on shooting that killed Ogden police officer

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – More information has been released surrounding the shooting that caused an Ogden police officer’s death after he responded to a domestic violence call.

Police said a 911 call was made by a woman claiming her husband, John Coleman beat her and threatened to kill her and that there were drugs in the home. The woman provided an address but reportedly hung up the phone before any further information could be gathered.

Two Ogden City police officers were dispatched and responded to the residence and body cameras were activated and captured the entire encounter as the officers made contact with Coleman.

Officer Nathan Lyday was the initial officer on scene and was standing on the front porch while he spoke with Coleman through the glass storm door. Police said a brief conversation took place where Coleman was uncooperative and confrontational with officer Lyday and the other Ogden City police officer.

The video from the body camera shows that both officers remained calm and professional with Coleman as they attempted to investigate the domestic violence call from Coleman’s wife, according to police.

Two Adult Probation and Parole Agents (AP&P) were doing routine house checks in the area of the shooting when the original domestic violence call was dispatched. The agents reportedly responded to assist the Ogden police officers and were on scene during the initial contact with Coleman.

They then started walking to a neighbor’s home to look for Coleman’s wife. Coleman continued to be confrontational with Officer Lyday and refused to open the storm door, according to police.

Eventually, police said Coleman stepped back inside and shut the interior door. Officer Lyday turned away from the door and started speaking with his back up officer about how they were going to proceed with the investigation. Moments later, while Officer Lyday was still looking the other way, Coleman opened the interior door partway.

Police said Coleman was carrying a rifle, and he immediately fired on Officer Lyday through the glass storm door. Officer Lyday had a notebook and pen in his hands and had no opportunity to react when Coleman started firing.

Officer Lyday was struck in the head and killed instantly. The backup officer was able to draw his duty weapon and start to return fire as Coleman continued to fire rounds out the front of the residence toward the officer and police vehicles that were parked in the street.

The two AP&P Agents came to the defense of the officers and also returned fire as Coleman had now reportedly moved into a room on the north end of the residence and exchanged gunfire with the Agents. One of the AP&P Agents was struck by a bullet as he attempted to rescue Officer Lyday who had collapsed at the bottom of the front steps, according to police.

After the gunfire exchange, police said the shooting ceased. The AP&P agent who was wounded was

dragged out of the scene by his fellow agent. He was then transported to the hospital where he was

treated for a wound to his hand and arm.

Responding officers from Ogden City arrived and approached the home using a ballistic shield as cover. The officers picked up Officer Lyday and carried him a safe distance to medical personnel.

Officer Lyday was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. About forty minutes later a SWAT team entered the home. Several firearms and ammunition were found that were readily accessible to Coleman and apparently placed strategically for a shoot-out with law enforcement, according to police.

Police said Coleman was found dead in the northeast room of the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. The investigation determined that Coleman was killed in the exchange of fire with officers.

The Weber County Force Investigation Team along with members of the Homicide Task Force

took the scene over and search warrants were served on the residence and surrounding area.

Police say CSI Agents have been combing through evidence and collecting items pertaining to this investigation.

The Weber County Force Investigation Team said it will be in charge of this intensive investigation, and it will be presented to the Weber County Attorney’s Office when the investigation is complete.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous, domestic situation there is free and confidential help. Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) or at udvc.org or SVSUtah.org. If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

