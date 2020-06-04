OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A small business in Roy is helping the Ogden police department “lighten their load” before officer Nate Lyday’s funeral.

Dresswell Cleaners in Roy is offering dry cleaning services for free to all officers in Ogden City.

Deborah Manzel, the owner of Dresswell Cleaners says she appreciates officers putting their life on the line for the community, so she wants to lighten the load for officers in Ogden this week.

“We wanted to put something positive in the community, with everything going on, we just feel really heart broken,” said Manzel.

After Officer Nate Lyday was killed while protecting Ogden City, Manzel knew law enforcement would need their uniforms dry-cleaned and ready for his funeral.

“We’re just hoping it will be an example for other small businesses, large businesses and just people in general, to just reach out and do something good,” she added.

Manzel says she’s expecting 150 officers to come in and drop their uniforms off for the free service.

“We felt like if we did this, it would at least lighten the load for them, they wouldn’t have to worry about getting things pressed and cleaned before that funeral on Saturday,” said Manzel.

Manzel says all officers uniforms will be ready by Friday morning for officer Nate Lyday’s funeral.