Fallen Ogden officer honored by Utah House of Representatives, Senate for ‘ultimate sacrifice’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The state of Utah House of Representatives and the Senate recognized an Ogden officer who died after he was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Nate Lyday was responding to a domestic violence incident in Ogden when he was shot.

Officer Lyday was honored Thursday for his ultimate sacrifice and his family was presented with a citation honoring that sacrifice. Representative Paul Ray and Senator Gregg Buxton sponsored the citation, according to officials.

Officer Lyday was 24-years-old at the time of his death and had served in the police department for 15 months.

Lyday comes from a family of officers, his father was a police officer and his brother currently works as a code enforcement officer for the city of Ogden.

He was about to celebrate his 5th wedding anniversary with his wife before his untimely death.