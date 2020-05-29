Skip to content
ABC 4
North Salt Lake
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Coronavirus
News
Top Stories
Local News
National
Your Local Election Headquarters
Political News
Midday
Drone Diaries
Sports
Good4Utah Extra
Covid Class of 2020
Mystery Wire
NFL Draft
Wirth Watching
International News
Community Over Crisis
Religion
Midday
Education
Fallen Officer
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Weather Camera Network
Weather U
Good Things Utah
Save the Faves
Gift Guide
Table Talk
GTU Featured Guest
Recipes
Gardens
Contests
Community Advocacy
Contact
About Us
Meet the Team
Programming
Work For Us
CW30
MeTV
ABC4 Utah Internships
ABC4 Utah Email Signup
ABC4 Utah’s Apps
Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Community
Utah’s Remarkable Women for 2020
Road Tour
Intermountain Healthcare
Going Agg
Jessop’s Journal
Behind the Badge
Utah Success Stories
Utah Caring Stories
Taste Utah
Real Estate Essentials
BOSS Retirement
Watch Live
Video Center
Don’t Miss
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Ogden Police Pressed Conference-more information on shooting that killed officer
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now
2
of
/
2
Fallen Officer
PHOTOS: Honoring Ogden’s fallen officer
Gallery
Ogden officer shot, killed after responding to domestic violence call
Video
Weight of the Call: The Importance of Peer Support
Video
‘Whole state mourns with Ogden police’: State leaders react to officer’s death
Utah agencies send condolences for Ogden officer killed in line of duty
More Fallen Officer Headlines
Area locked down after deadly officer-involved shooting in Ogden
Video
Trending Stories
Police release identity of suspect who killed Ogden officer
Live
Kaysville police bring outside agency in to investigate racist comments on ABC4 Facebook page
Video
Utah activists plan peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death
Video
Ogden officer shot, killed after responding to domestic violence call
Video
215 more cases, 2 new COVID-19 related deaths announced Thursday
‘They’re not on this planet anymore’: Lori Daybell’s best friend believes her children are no longer alive
Video
Governor updates guidelines for Utah’s low-risk phase
Visitors collapse in heat at Zion National Park
Video
Southwest Utah sees highest COVID-19 hospitalizations, 1-day spike
ABC4 Plus