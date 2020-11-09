Fall Break could be to blame for COVID surge at high schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Thursday, state health officials announced more than 73,000 teacher and students state wide have tested positive for COVID 19.

Educators and the state say Fall Break and schools back in session in general are to blame.

“Less than 3% percent of cases can be attributes to school transmission,” Ben Horsley with the Granite School District said.

Which could be to blame for six high schools, Copper Hills, Syracuse, Cyprus, Ben Lomond and the most recent Skyline for moving online to to COVID 19 outbreaks.

Two of those schools, Skyline and Cyprus are in the Granite School District.

“When we have things like fall beak or community events like Halloween, we are going to see continual surges in cases that are impacting our schools,” Horsley said.

The Granite School District says through contract tracing more than 80 % of cases are transmitted at home.

“They are not getting it at school or from classmates’ people are going and doing thigs after school not wearing a mask not social distancing and they are getting exposed there and, in some cases, getting exposed by people in the home,” Charla Haley said.



Both the state and educators echo similar messages to high schoolers.

“This is not a normal circumstance we are living in the midst of a pandemic and going to in the midst of a pandemic is a privilege,” Horsley said.

The obvious reminders, wear a mask and social distance whenever possible. All the high school’s listed plan to return in person after the Thanksgiving Holiday.