‘Faith over fear’: A Hurricane woman’s fight against stage 4 breast cancer

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – 33-year-old Gabby Gubler of Hurricane is smiling, despite finding out just a few months ago, she has stage 4 breast cancer.

“You go through life wanting more, you want a bigger house, a nicer car, to travel the world, you want all these things because that’s what society makes us think that we need, and I just everyday pray that I am here for my kids,” she says.

Doctors told her with treatment, she may only live for a few more years.

“I could not catch my breath, I was gasping out loud for air, it felt like someone had taken the breath right out of me,” she says.

She just finished her last round of chemo on Monday.

“The hardest part was and still is, coming home and facing my kids, I’ve got a 9 year old and a 7 year old and the thoughts of not growing old with them is what kept me in fetal for a good 24 hours, I couldn’t move off of this couch,” says Gubler.

Gabby is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She says her faith is getting her through this emotional rollercoaster.

“Then I realized this is not something bad, this is an opportunity for me to grow closer to him, this is an opportunity for me to truly see what I’m capable of and to show my kids what their mom is capable of,” she says.

“Faith over fear.” That’s her mantra and she’s sharing it with others around the world one post at a time. In just a few months, her following grew from just her family to 26,000+ people.

“I could not be more thankful and grateful for the love and support, this is almost more mental than It is physical pain,” she says.

Her message, take little moments and cherish even the simple tasks you accomplish daily.

“No matter what you’re going through, I feel like if I can do six round of chemo, you can do anything,” Gabby says.

She has a GoFundMe set up, for more information click here.