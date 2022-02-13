Faith leaders wary of granting religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines

(ABC4) – More Americans have begun to seek religious exemptions for the coronavirus vaccine. These individuals have proven to disregard the encouragement of many religious leaders who feel strongly about the success of the vaccines.

According to an article published by the Associated Press (AP), Pope Francis of the Vatican has referred to the vaccines as “the most reasonable solution to the pandemic.” Similarly, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America along with Robert Jeffress, the conservative pastor of a Baptist megachurch in Dallas, announced that their followers would not be offered religious exemptions.

“Since there is no credible biblical argument against vaccines, we have refused to offer exemptions to the handful of people who have requested them,” Jeffress told the AP via email. “People may have strong medical or political objections to government-mandated vaccines, but just because those objections are strongly felt does not elevate them to a religious belief that should be accommodated.”

There are opposing viewpoints regarding the COVID-19 vaccines within the U.S. Catholic Church, despite Pope Francis’ support of the medicine. Bishops have differed in their choice to allow their priests to grant exemptions.

“Vaccination is not a universal obligation and a person must obey the judgment of his or her own informed and certain God-given conscience,” Reverend Bob Stec of St. Ambrose Catholic Parish in Brunswick, Ohio, told the AP. “If a Catholic comes to an informed and sure judgment in conscience that he or she should not receive a vaccine, then the Catholic Church acknowledges that the person … has the right to refuse the vaccine.”

Candice Buchbinder, a spokesperson for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, told the AP that the denomination is evaluating the question of religious exemptions, noting that previous ELCA documents referenced medicine as “a gift of God for the good of the community.”

Employers across the nation have varying approaches to the argument, while some are going forth with granting exceptions and others, including the U.S. military, are granting very few.

Christians have argued that the vaccines have a remote connection to abortions in the sense that lab-grown cell lines stemming from fetuses that were aborted decades ago were used in testing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and in the manufacturing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. It’s been confirmed that none of the vaccines contain fetal cells.

As confirmed by the AP, the Vatican has stated that the vaccines are morally acceptable. However, the National Catholic Bioethics Center, an organization with prominent bishops on its board, disagrees.

The Reverend Tad Pacholczyk, ethicist and director of education at the center, told the AP that the Vatican specifies that vaccines “must be voluntary.”

One religious leader, Curtis Chang, a theologian whose Redeeming Babel organization launched a Christians and Vaccines project to promote the administration of coronavirus vaccines.

Chang told the AP that seeking religious exemptions “is a hijacking of religion to justify political or cultural stances, and that’s very dangerous. There is no genuine religious reason for seeking an exemption, especially from employer mandates.”