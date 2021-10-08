Facebook attempting to prohibit the illegal sale of Amazon Rainforest on its marketplace

(ABC4) – Facebook’s commitment to sustainability is reaching new heights as the company announced an update to policies that will prohibit the buying or selling of land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon Rainforest on Facebook Marketplace.

“We will now review listings on Facebook Marketplace against an international organization’s authoritative database of protected areas to identify listings that may violate this new policy,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The database will help the company identify and block new listings in these protected areas across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

This is Facebook’s first attempt at addressing this issue.

“The sale of land in conservation areas happens on other platforms and offline as well, but we are committed to keep working with sustainability partners and authorities to address the issue on our apps the best way possible in the long term.”

This update comes a few days after former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen, leaked internal data that apparently shows the tech giant puts profits over the wellbeing of people as well as promotes division.

The whistleblower is also pushing for more federal oversight over the platform which she claims can’t manage itself.