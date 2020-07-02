Face masks now required in Grand County, including Zions, Arches and Canyonlands national parks

SOUTHERN UTAH, Utah (ABC4 News) – Face masks will now be required for residents, and visitors, in Grand County and the city of Springdale, affecting visitors to Zions, Arches, and Canyonlands national parks.

Just as the holiday weekend gets underway, the mandate means the three national parks who generally see the largest number of visitors will now require their guests to wear face masks.

The Grand County Council voted 5-2 to send the request to Governor Herbert’s to sign, which he did on Thursday.

The mandate will start on Friday, July 3.

Grand County is now the third county in Utah with public face mask requirements after Salt Lake and Summit County’s mandates went into effect last weekend.