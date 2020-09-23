Face coverings now mandated in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Health Department has issued a mask mandate for the entire County Tuesday night.

This is in response to what officials are calling a “concerning increase of COVID-19 cases” in the County over the past few weeks.

The mask mandate requires that everyone within Utah County must wear a face-covering in public areas, including any outdoor space open to the public where “consistent physical distancing of at least six feet from any other individual who does not dwell in the same household is not possible, reasonable, or prudent.”

The mandate takes “immidiate effect” and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on October 20, 2020.

The governor ordered both Provo and Orem cities to move back to the orange phase of COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday. Provo City already has a mask mandate in place.