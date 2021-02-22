Warning’s against Income Annuities

Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning talks today about what our viewers should be aware of with Income Annuities.

There is a deception to the Life Annuity or Income Rider. There are two parts to this deception. One is the guaranteed rate. During a ten-year accumulation period, you are given a GREAT rate that is guaranteed, like 6%. That is the “carrot”. Let’s say you are 65 and grow $100K at 6% for 10 years. It is now worth $179K.

The second part is the “catch”. The catch is when, at 75, you are told that your payout rate is 4%. If you give me $100 at age 75 and I give you 4% back, is that a good deal? It sounds good, right?

The catch is that 4% is on the Accumulation value. If you are 75 and give me $100 and I pay you 4% of that back to you, you are getting $4 per year and you have to live to age 100 to get your original investment back with ZERO interest.

At age 65 if you buy a life annuity or an income rider with $100K, the guaranteed rate of 6% grows it to $179K at age 75 and you get the payout rate of 4%, which means you get $$7,160 back per year for life. That means you have to live to age 89 to get your original $100K back. If you live to age 95 you make +1.2%.

In Brian’s opinion people are investing in these Income Riders or Life Annuities is that most do not know the details and think they get 6% for life which is not true.

