Tips on how the wealthy make money in both up and down markets

Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to talk about how the wealthy make money in both up and down markets.

According to Brian, it’s because they have access to a computer, trend-following models. Computer models are nice because they are rule-based and when the markets change direction, these models also change how they invest your money automatically.

This means that if the markets go UP you can make money and then when the markets go DOWN you can make money. Normally, these types of models have a per account minimum of $3MM to $5MM per account.

At Decker Retirement Planning, they have done the work to have you and your viewers gain access to managers using computer, trend-following models. Brian believes you will need these models in order to make money in the next ten years.

It has been easy in the last 13 years to make money in the stock market but that has changed due to Stock market valuation. In the last 150+ years, the stock market has been valued on the low side at 8-12 times earnings and 18-20 times earnings on the high side. We are currently above 30 times earnings, tying only 1999 and 1929. It took 18 years to get your money back in 1929 and 15 years in 1999. People need downside protection when they are in retirement and these models can do that.

