The retirement toolkit that you need to help protect your future is now FREE

Janeen with ABC4 Utah is joined by Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to talk about what is in the Retirement Toolkit that they’re offering.

The first thing is a copy of Brian’s book, “The Decker Approach” where he describes, in detail, the planning process that covers the 6 meetings of 90 minutes each. And the book is being offered for FREE!

Next is a copy of the book “The Three Principles of Retirement” where he talks in detail about the CORE, three principles to make sure your retirement does not fail.

The third thing in the “Retirement Toolkit” is the Checklist challenge. Decker Retirement has 34 things that you can read on two pages that give you boxes to check off as you get them done for your retirement. The checklist is very detailed and very complete! If you can’t check all the boxes then you will know where your shortfalls are.

The last thing in the “Retirement Toolkit” is a sample copy of an actual retirement plan. A pie chart is not considered a retirement plan. Statements on the kitchen table are not a retirement plan! Decker Retirement can show on one spreadsheet all income streams from rental income, Social Security, portfolio income, pension, wages, and more. They will then add them up as Gross income, minus taxes to show annual and monthly income, with a COLA, to age 100.

The number one fear in this country for those over 60 is running out of money before you die. Decker Retirement clients don’t have that fear since they can see how much they can draw for the rest of their lives.

If you want to learn more, about how to get your free Safer Retirement toolkit, click here! The free toolkit includes 2 books and a sample income plan to help you learn more about what your retirement could look like.

Brian and the team at Decker Retirement Planning are here to help, visit their website for many other answers to your retirement questions.

*Sponsored Content