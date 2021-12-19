Men can also suffer from perinatal mood disorders, don’t shrug it off.

(ABC4 Utah) Jamie Hales, LCSW with the University of Utah Health joined Nicea today in the studio to talk about something we wouldn’t expect when it comes to men but we probably should.

Did you know that Men can also suffer from perinatal mood disorders?

The latest statistics show about 1 in 7 moms suffers from some form of perinatal depression compared to 1 in 10 dads. Some of the symptoms include:

Increase in conflict and irritability

Increased use of alcohol

Isolation

A few things that can be done to help with these symptoms is to put a focus on S.U.N.S.H.I.N.E.

Sleep

Understanding

Nutrition

Support

Humor

Information

Nurturing

Exercise

Men and Women can also seek help with the Maternal Mental Health program by calling (801) 585-1212 or visiting their website for additional tips.

