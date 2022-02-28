(ABC4 Utah) As the month of February ends, we wanted to turn our attention one more time to Heart Health and of how important moving and exercise is to not only your heart but so many other factors.

According to the CDC, about half of all Americans (47 percent) have at least 1 of 3 key risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking.

The CDC recommends that American adults participate in moderate-intensity aerobic activity (considered anything that gets your heart beating faster) at least 150 minutes a week and muscle-strengthening activity (activities that make your muscles work harder than usual) at least two days a week.

There are so many great resources for finding ways to get moving. Optum Community Centers – with locations in Sandy, West Valley and Layton – offer a variety of options including Zumba. All classes are free and open to adults 55+. You don’t have to be an Optum member to participate. Visit our website to check out classes, or you can call 1-866-637-5268.

Developing a healthy lifestyle by taking care of your mental health and wellbeing from exercise to ensuring you are getting enough sleep, managing stress, not smoking, staying active and eating healthy are all behaviors that can decrease your risk of a serious heart condition.

OPTUM DISCLAIMER: Talk with your doctor before significantly increasing your activity level. Ask about the amounts and types of activities that may be best for you. Remember, moderation is best when starting an exercise regimen. Start slowly and gradually increase how often, how vigorous and how long you exercise. Moving even a little improves your health. To prepare for success:

Use supportive and proper fitting shoes, equipment and clothing.

Warm up, stretch, and drink enough fluid to maintain hydration.

If your doctor agrees, AIM for 150 minutes a week of aerobic activity and 2 days a week of strengthening activity.

*Sponsored content.