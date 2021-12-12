Leaky Bladder causing embarrassment and social isolation? There is a solution.

(ABC4 Utah) Dr. McCormick a Urologic Surgeon with University of Utah Health joined Nicea on ABC4 Utah today to talk about Male Urinary Incontinence and an exciting option that is available to correct it.

The first question many might be asking themselves is “What is an artificial urinary sphincter and how does it work?”

Dr. McCormick explains that an artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) is a device that has a cuff that goes around the urethra, a pump in the scrotum, and a balloon in the abdomen. The cuff is closed most of the time, preventing leakage. When the patient cycles the device, using the pump in the scrotum, the cuff opens up and allows the patient to urinate. Over a minute or so, the cuff refills with fluid, thus causing continence again.

Sometimes, men who undergo prostate cancer treatment experience urinary incontinence issues and this can be solved with an artificial urinary sphincter (AUS). These are only a few situations that this surgery would treat. You would want to speak with a doctor for more information.

The devices are typically put in either through a very small incision on the upper part of the scrotum or with two incisions, one in the perineum (the area between the scrotum and anus) and one in the groin or abdomen.

A few of the benefits of surgery include: Urinary control which means no more embarrassing leakage and of course improved quality of life. Also, most insurances companies, including Medicare, cover the device and surgery. For those without insurance, they have specialists who can work with the patient on costs and payment.

If you or a loved one are interested or have additional questions you can visit the U of U Health’s website or you can call (385) 831-7240 for more information or to schedule your appointment.

