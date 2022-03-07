(ABC4 Utah) Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning today to talk about what an Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust (ILIT) is and how it works!

An Irrevocable Life Insurance Trust is a strategy to eliminate estate taxes at the state and federal levels. Brian tells us that he finds it funny that half of their clients say that they don’t care about estate taxes. Whatever the kids get, the net of the estate taxes is more than Brian ever got from his parents.

The other half of their clients say that they would roll over in their graves after paying a lifetime of taxes because they would pay another $800K in taxes just for dying!

Some clients do their estate planning by choosing to live in a state without an estate tax. Washington and California, for example, have a state estate tax. Washington charges 20% for estates above $4.4MM for a couple and $2.2MM per person. If a couple has a $5MM estate they would pay no Federal estate taxes since they have an exclusion of $11M per person at the Federal Level, but they would pay $1MM X 20% = $200K in taxes to Washington state just because they died.

There are two ways to eliminate Estate Taxes

First, The team at Decker Retirement Planning needs to make sure your Trust has the A/B clause so that you can preserve your exemptions. For example, Let’s say you have a $4MM estate in Washington and you DO have the A/B clause in your trust. That means that EACH spouse gets an exemption of $2.2MM and that couple would pay no state estate taxes in Washington state.

However, if another couple has the same $4MM estate in Washington but no trust or no trust with an A/B clause to preserve the $2.2M exemption for each spouse, the first spouse dies and no estate taxes are due. But when the second spouse dies that exemption of $2.2M leaves the estate exposed to an unnecessary $1.8MM X 20% = $360K in state estate taxes.

The second way Brian and his Team at Decker Retirement Planning help to eliminate estate taxes are to do the math and make an estimate of the estate taxes owed, let’s say $400K. Then, they buy a second-to-die life insurance policy held OUTSIDE your estate so when the last spouse dies, funds are available in cash, tax-free to pay for the estate tax bill of $400K and it only costs you about $80K!

*Sponsored Content.