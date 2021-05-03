Invest safely for the future with these three tips

Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to talk about Fraud and how ABC4 Utah Viewers can protect themselves.

Brian has 3 ways viewers can protect themselves. The first is to make sure that whoever is investing your money does NOT have withdrawal access. At Decker Retirement Planning they are Fiduciaries to their clients and we use TD Ameritrade as our custodian. They have the authority to trade in their client’s managed accounts and deduct the agreed-upon fee, but they do NOT have withdrawal power.

An example of someone who has had withdrawal power is Bernie Madoff. Bernie was a SELD custodian operator, meaning that he had access to client funds. He created his own monthly statements to show whatever performance he wanted to show and he had access to all client funds for withdrawal. That point alone should be enough to never do business with those people with withdrawal access to your funds.

The second way that Brian provides viewers is: Are they able to explain their process of how they manage money. Decker Retirement Planning has helped clients retrieve funds from fraudulent scammers by getting them on the phone and asking them to describe how they make money consistently. They cannot describe it.

The Third and Final way that Brian provides is Urgency. If anyone tells you that you have to decide right now, that this investment is only available right now, It’s important that you RUN away from it! Almost ALWAYS it is a scam! Good investments follow a process and can be explained and do not have a 30-minute window to get involved.

