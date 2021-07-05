How to protect your retirement against inflation

Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to talk about how we protect our retirement again inflation.

First, inflation is the general rise in prices over the years and it affects retirees who retired 25 or 30 years ago expecting their monthly incomes to provide a reasonable standard of living. Inflation robs them of their ability to travel, pay for cars, etc. The average car today costs about the same as the average HOUSE when I was a kid. That is inflation.

There are five ways Decker retirement planning protect’s their clients from inflation:

By adding a COLA to our client’s income over the years. By using hard assets, such as real estate, as a hedge. By planning for inheritances, if any, as a hedge. It’s also common for people in their late 70’s or early 80’s to downsize, where they sell their home for X and buy a condo for Y and Y is much less than X. And Decker Retirement has plans to help them figure out what they can afford if they choose this option. Decker Retirement risk accounts have averaged 24%, but we only plan with 6% so we build a buffer to hedge against inflation by targeting low returns, when the actual returns have been much higher.

