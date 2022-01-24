Feeling uncertain about finances is a common theme, Let the professionals help you look forward to your future.

(ABC4 Utah) Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning today to talk about why you might want to convert your IRA to a Roth.

So, let’s ask the professional, Brian, why would we convert our IRA’s to Roth?

In Brian’s opinion, the Roth account is most people’s last 6-figure tax savings strategy. Imagine if you were a farmer and had the choice of paying taxes on the weight of the corn YIELD or the weight of the corn seed. Which would you choose? The corn seed, of course!

A Roth account is three things:

It grows tax free It distributes income back to you tax free It passes assets to your beneficiaries tax-free

Let’s use a test case. A 60-year-old has a $1MM IRA and it grows at 6%. He dies at age 90. He doesn’t do ANY Roth conversions. He just pays RMDs and transfers the remainder to his beneficiaries. He pays $1,395,228 in total taxes and passes $1,223,385 net to beneficiaries.

Let’s take a minute and think about that…

A 60-year-old with a $1MM IRA will end up paying almost $1.4MM in taxes and will only pass $1.2MM to beneficiaries, net of taxes! If you use the Roth strategy, he pays $319,474 in TOTAL taxes and passes $4,151,932 to beneficiaries!!

You save $1,075,754 in taxes and you pass an EXTRA $2,928,547 to beneficiaries!

The Roth conversion strategy is counterintuitive. Why pay more taxes NOW? Because rates are lower now and it allows tax-free growth!

Also, this is a HUGE tax-saving strategy BUT many CPAs fight us on this since they are paid to LOWER your taxes and they will tell you to wait until you are retired when your income drops. For many Decker Retirement Planning clients, their income does NOT drop when they retire so they need to make sure they do not miss out on this HUGE tax savings strategy!

