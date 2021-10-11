6 tips to help you retire early and safer

Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning to talk about his book, The Decker Approach. His book is to help people retire early.

The Decker Approach is a 45-minute read and outlines the sic meetings of ninety minutes each as they help clients build plans to retire early.

The first chapter talks in detail about how the banker broker plan doesn’t work and will hurt you in retirement.

The second optimizes your SS and retirement income.

The third tries to flush out any problems in retirement.

The fourth looks at principle guaranteed accounts with average returns of over 7% taxable and tax-free.

The fifth chapter looks at risk computer models designed to make money in up or down markets.

The last chapter looks at ways to update your Will, Power of Attorney, Living Will, and Trust documents to minimize taxes and make sure your children still talk to each other after your gone.

There is a lot of very helpful information Brian and Decker Retirement are offering! If you want to learn more, you can visit their website to get your free Safer Retirement toolkit to help you retire early.

The free toolkit includes 2 books and a sample income plan to help you learn more about what your retirement could look like.

Brian and the team at Decker Retirement Planning are here to help, Get started today!!

*Sponsored Content.