BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Emergency crews rescued several elderly Utahns after a house fire ignited on Sunday.

The Brigham City Fire Marshall says the incident happened at a residence located near 274 North 400 West around 9:16 a.m.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they discovered heavy smoke emanating from the home’s front exterior. Officials say individuals were still trapped inside the home during the active blaze.

Firefighters entered the burning home and were able to rescue several elderly occupants from the residence.

Upon investigating, crews say the fire was contained inside a bedroom. Authorities discovered the fire was caused by an overloaded extension cord and multiplug adapter.

No injuries were sustained by emergency crews during the ordeal.

After extinguishing the blaze, officials estimate the damage caused to be around $25,000.

“Property owners and renters are encouraged to use extension cords safely and only as a temporary source of electricity,” says the Brigham City Fire Marshall.

Fire units from both Corrine and Willard also responded to the scene and provided assistance.