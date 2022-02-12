Explosions in Grand County start brush fire, police investigate

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – There have been some explosions on private property in the Millcreek area.

On February 10th, around 9:15 p.m., there was a reported explosion in the Roberts Drive and Redcliff Road area.

A brush fire was started due to the explosion.

Moab City Police Department, Moab Valley Fire Department, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area.

This explosion is currently being investigated.

Police are asking for anyone that has any security camera footage in that area to call the Grand County Sherriff’s office at (435) 259-8115 and ask to speak with an investigator.