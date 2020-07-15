Explosion blows out window in West Jordan home

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – An explosion in a West Jordan home blew out a window, but did not injure the people who live in the house.

According to West Jordan Bryan Crump the Battalion Chief of the West Jordan Police Department, at around 10:40 they received a call that there was an explosion at a home, the fire department responded within 4 minutes.

Five occupants of the home were unhurt Although one had his hair singed.

The fire department turned off the gas to the home and stayed to get the fumes out. Chief Crump said responders did not know what exactly caused the explosion but said they were cleaning in the basement and a pilot light or water heater may have caused it.

Firefighters caution homeowners that when you are cleaning be careful of what you are using around furnaces and water heaters. Double check for flammable materials and explosion hazards.