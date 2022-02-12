Experts share tips on how to keep our heart healthy during the big game

(ABC4) – On Feb. 13 the Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Los Angeles Rams in the biggest game of the season.

The Super Bowl is often the most exciting night of the month, and sometimes even the year. That’s why experts at Cleveland Clinic have taken to sharing some heart health advice we could all use this Sunday.

“The Super Bowl is basically our biggest unofficial holiday. We overeat, we over-drink, it’s a very stressful moment and you put that altogether, especially for people that are already at increased risk for having heart attacks, those who have high blood pressure, those with high cholesterol, diabetes, if you smoke, if you drink too much, you’re overweight. All of that can come together and form a perfect storm and increase your risk for a heart attack,” said Nicholas Ruthmann, MD, cardiologist for Cleveland Clinic.

Ruthman disclosed a list of heart-health precautions we can take while watching the big game, including:

Avoid stress as much as possible by taking a break from the game when the players take breaks

Drink water throughout the game

Limit the amount of unhealthy food you eat and opt for fruits and veggies instead

Watch your alcohol intake and consider setting a drink limit for yourself

Take your regular heart medications as prescribed

Ruthman went on to advise anyone with preexisting heart issues to keep an eye out for chest discomfort, saying, “If you do feel symptoms of a potential heart attack, and those can range from having chest pain, acute shortness of breath, even feeling unwell, some people just feel nauseous, they have fatigue, make sure you seek care. That is the biggest thing I can offer is to call 911. If you have an aspirin, chew it in your route and seek attention.”