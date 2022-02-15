Experts give tips on ski safety

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Kristopher Cooke, who mostly skis at resorts, says conditions have been icy in the mountains recently.

“Waist-deep powder, it’s way easy to stop,” says Cooke. “Icy — you’re not going to stop as fast, so when you need to make that emergency stop it’s not going to be as easy on ice.”



Fatal ski accidents are relatively rare.

Less than one out of a million skiers and snowboarders die in ski accidents. And about one out of a million is severely injured according to the National Ski Areas Association.

“Of course, we always have some fatalities and some injuries,” says Alison Palmintere the Director of Communications of Ski Utah. “It’s a sport that’s inherently physical and you’re going pretty fast.”

Ski resorts take caution to try to minimize accidents from occurring.

Part of that effort is to encourage skiers to watch their speed, check the conditions before going out, and be courteous to other skiers.

“We have our mountain staff, mainly ski patrol that’s out there,” says Andria Huskinson, the Director of Communications at Alta Ski Resort. “We have lots of signage to keep them safe.”