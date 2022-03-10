SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Tax season is upon us.

The IRS says backlogs are in the millions and this tax season is looking different from years past.

Experts are saying get your taxes right the first time to avoid delays.

“You know the last couple years there’s anything but normal for a tax season,” Certified public accountant David Southwick said.

And what’s causing the confusion?

“What isn’t so normal and what hasn’t been for the past couple of years is covid legislation,” IRS spokesperson Raphael Tulino

The advanced child tax credit, which allowed some parents to receive the first half of child tax credits early from July to December of last year, And the third stimulus check sent out last march are two key things to look for when filing taxes.

“There were more errors than previous years because of the reconciliation of those two credits,” Tulino said

The IRS says they are currently backlogged with 23 million returns.

Southwick said this year the process has been frustrating.

“The IRS is impossible to deal with right now,” Southwick said.

But experts are giving key pieces of advice to avoid causing more delays.

Tulino urging people to double and triple check tax forms before filing.

“When you’re filing a tax return you always want to file it right the first time, you don’t want to file an incorrect file out of haste,” Tulino said.

And instead of filing paper returns or receiving paper checks, experts advised to go digital.

Paper files take the IRS a lot longer to process and deliver tax returns.

“The best thing to do is file an e-tax return and get a direct deposit,” Southwick said

The IRS office in Salt Lake is hosting an in-person event Saturday from 9am to 4pm. You can show up without an appointment to ask questions about the tax season