DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The 21st anniversary of 9/11 is coming up and a new memorial exhibit has opened in Davis County in commemoration of that day — the Davis Remembers Project. It’s led by the Major Brent Taylor Foundation and includes a model replica of the Twin Towers as you walk toward the Legacy Events Center. Inside the building are 600 photographs, 378 eight-foot-tall frames and 24 TV screens spread throughout the 50,000-square-foot building.

“When people come here, they can expect to feel educated, inspired and very emotional,” said Jennie Taylor, founder and director of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation.

She says the goal of the exhibit is to be an interactive experience for people of all ages to remember the attacks on 9/11.

Steven Casquarelli, a retired FDNY firefighter, who’s unit searched the rubble to find survivors on 9/11, will be giving tours for the exhibit and sharing his experience.

“There’s lessons to be learned from all of that and we need to bring them forward with us to make us better, keep us safer,” he said.



Others who were there that day shared that 9/11 should not be forgotten

“I was standing where the fire command post was prior to the first building collapsed. It was a matter of you were standing two feet to the left, two feet to the right, whether you made it out of that,” said Scott Zinc, a former police officer with the New York Police Department.



Zinc commented that walking through the exhibit today was an emotional experience.

“We can get together when we need to. The country, the city came together. We forgot our differences, we remember what we were there for, we all remembered it,” he said.

In partnership with the Davis School District Transportation Department, the Davis Education Foundation has funded bussing for more than 3,500 elementary students to visit the exhibit. We met with some of the first students who went through, who said they were grateful for the opportunity to learn.

“It would be super scary if you were on the ground and then you just hear this big boom, you wouldn’t know what to do, it’d be terrifying,” one student told ABC4.

“My parents, they were watching it on TV, they were in school.It’s kind of cool to know what happened because it’s an important part of history,” said another student.

The exhibit will also feature firetrucks, ambulances, and military vehicles in the parking lot. It is free to the public and will be open until Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.