SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three people are in jail after a violent fight broke out in downtown Salt Lake City on Saturday morning. Authorities said they first received reports of a “large fight” near 39 E. Exchange Place around two a.m.

When police arrived at 39 Exchange Place in downtown Salt Lake City, they found three people injured. SLCPD said one of the people arrested is 23-year-old Uelese Tone who’s facing an aggravated assault charge.

ABC 4 was able to get the exclusive cell phone video of what happened in the parking garage. In the cell phone video, gunshots can be heard during the altercation.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO MAY BE DISTRESSING TO SOME

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Large fight breaks out overnight in downtown SLC parking garage



One man was shot, another was stabbed & a man was beaten unconscious



🚨Warning this video may be distressing to some🚨



Watch the security guard @ the end …https://t.co/ZZyyQiy61D@abc4utah pic.twitter.com/KeoUKROAjI — Jordan Burrows (@jordan_burrows) November 7, 2021 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: LARGE FIGHT BREAKS OUT OVERNIGHT IN A DOWNTOWN SLC PARKING GARAGE

Officers said once they entered the parking garage they noticed a 34-year-old man had been shot, a 25-year-old man had been stabbed and a 34-year-old man had been physically assaulted.

Salt Lake City Police said after interviewing several witnesses, they were able to positively identify Tone from the video evidence they obtained. Authorities said the video evidence they have shows Tone and others assaulting the victims. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

All three men who were attacked were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

ABC 4 talked to people walking in the downtown area who said it’s important to know escalation techniques when a problem arises.

“I feel like things can be deescalated with good conversation,” said Ellen Stokes.

People were also asked if they felt safe and most of them said they did.

“Overall I’d say yes,” said Stokes, “Sometimes you just want to be aware of your surroundings but I did not feel unsafe.

“I think it depends,” said Kelsey Allred. “I really don’t think it matters if you are in the city or rural area. I just think is it important in general to just be aware of your surroundings and that you understand what you have on you to help yourself.”

Both Stokes and Allred said they always plan before they go downtown and added it’s key to know what’s going on and what to do if a problem arises.

“Definitely good communications, always stick together, have a plan if you want to go see different people and if you are in a bar just always make sure you always meet back up,” said Stokes.

Police are asking anyone with information, photos or video of the incident to call (801) 799-3000.