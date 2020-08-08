EXCLUSIVE: Parleys Fire forces wedding to move last minute

BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah bride and groom’s plan to marry in Parleys Canyon Friday night changed at the last minute due to the fire’s road closure and evacuations in the area.

“We got engaged in December and we had no idea a pandemic would reck our whole plans,” said bride Megan White. “And then we rebuilt them and the day of a wildfire recked them again.”

Megan and Crosby White said they’re learning life doesn’t always go the way it’s planned after they found out the Parleys Fire would require them to rearrange their wedding plans in less than 12 hours.

“Well, we’ve learned that nothing really goes the way it’s planned. But despite that, we can always bounce back and make it even better,” said groom Crosby White. “And just roll with the punches. Right, that’s kinda the theme for 2020. Roll with the punches,” Megan White said.

Because of the last-minute location change from the mountains to their backyard, the newlywed said they’re grateful for those who came together to help make their day special.

“We had people coming out of the woodwork to help us,” Megan White said. “We can feel all the love from everyone,” Crosby White said.

Along with friends and neighbors, some who also showed up to help set up were friends from Canyon’s School District, taking a break from back-to-school planning to help out.

“It’s so great to know that in these times of crisis and times where everybody is trying to do the best they can during what we’re going through, they would come through and help us make this a great day for Megan and Crosby,” said Sally Sansom, Megan’s mother.

While the couple’s wedding day may have looked different than they planned, they said it came together thanks to many.

“It’s definitely been a stressful day, but it came together,” Megan White said. “We’re loved. And we love them.”

“We are so thankful for everyone that came out and helped us and they didn’t need to and they probably had other stuff to do today,” Crosby White said.

The newlywed tells ABC4 News they met in high school band class and have been dating since they were 16 years old.