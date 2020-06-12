SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Governor Gary Herbert enacted a ban Thursday on choke holds for all state-level law enforcement officers and called on all other police agencies in the state to follow suit. The reform came after George Floyd’s death set off global protests and demands for police reform. Floyd died at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

Floyd, a Black man, pleaded for air and later died after a white police officer in Minnesota pinned his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Herbert said that sort of force will not be tolerated in Utah.

“I think we all agree that nobody should have fear of our police,” Herbert said at a press conference.

Herbert appointed Jess Anderson, Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety, to ensure police agencies in Utah adhere to the new mandate.

In an exclusive interview with ABC4’s Brittany Johnson, Anderson spoke about the potential dangers of using a knee or a chokehold to restrain an individual.

“Any time that you cut off airwaves or otherwise the blood flow from the body to the head, it is a deadly force situation. That’s what a chokehold does, or in this case a knee, to the neck. Pinned down, a person in handcuffs, laying on his chest as it is, it’s positional asphyxiation. Eventually they can’t breathe or can’t get air because of the body weight on that individual,” explained Anderson.

Anderson said this use of force is unacceptable and it’s not taught in police academies in Utah, but some officers in the state are still using it.

“Some agencies have allowed that within their own policy to be able to use, and they’ve trained their own officers in a way to be able to do that effectively,” said Anderson.

“Moving forward, how do you ensure these law enforcement agencies don’t use chokeholds or restraints that pressure the neck or spine?” asked ABC4’s Brittany Johnson.

“Ultimately, when it comes down to it, they then as an agency are accountable to the actions of their own officers and they have to be able to account for the actions of their officers if there’s any inappropriate behavior,” answered Anderson.

The new policy also indicates any staff who sees someone using the banned use of force must intervene and report the violation. Anderson says he will be checking in regulary with department chiefs and sheriffs. Any officer who fails to follow the mandate will be subject to a “use of force review” and “discipline will be handed out based on the severity of that outcome of use of force.”

During Thursday’s press conference, the governor also touted efforts that the state has made to end discrimination and racial injustices, but also acknowledged that more can be done.

“We will work through these issues as long as it takes. It’s not just today or tomorrow. It’s about going forward in the future,” Anderson told ABC4 News.

Moving forward, implicit bias training will also be required for all state government officials.