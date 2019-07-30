EXCLUSIVE: Friends and family remember West Valley City man who drowned in Provo River

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – “Funny, friendly, and faithful”: Those were the words used to describe Alfred “A.J.” Mapa, the returned missionary who drowned in the Provo River on Saturday. Mapa’s friends and family spoke exclusively to ABC4 News Monday to share the memories and legacy he leaves behind.

Soakai Faleao was one of Mapa’s missionary companions who was with him that day. He said it was supposed to be a fun day at the Provo River.

“Everything went wrong so fast. Every time I close my eyes. I see that river and it scares me,” said Faleao.

Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said Mapa jumped off a bridge, but never resurfaced. Search and Rescue crews found his body more than three hours later.

“His friends told me that when he jumped, he said, ‘I love you, everyone!’ and I think that’s the message he wanted to leave them,” said Siteli Lotulelei, Mapa’s aunt.

Mapa’s family said he just returned from a mission in Tonga for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in October. They said he impacted many lives and always knew how to put a smile on someone’s face.

“He was always the life of the party. He brought the light to everybody and I feel like, that’s pretty much what he was known for,” said Toso Fehoko, Mapa’s best friend.

Teukisia Vaitai, Mapa’s girlfriend said he had big plans for the future, possibly a college degree in engineering and starting a family.

“Marriage was definitely a talk. Marriage was definitely being discussed,” said Vaitai.

His loved ones attribute his selfless, motivated, and outgoing personality to his mother, Lavinia Lapota Fifita.

“I’m proud to say that I was his mother for 21 years,” said Fifita.

As Mapa’s loved ones prepare to lay him to rest, they said they find solace in knowing he’s looking down on them from above.

“He was here for a short time on this earth. But if anybody lived a full, happy life. It was that man,” said Darrion Faumuina, Mapa’s childhood friend.

Mapa’s family said his funeral is anticipated for Saturday, but plans will not be finalized until he is released from the medical examiner’s office.

