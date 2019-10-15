Exclusive: Family hit by vehicle in Sandy talks about their road to recovery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -After mother and two small boys are injured in an auto-pedestrian crash, the family shares an update on their road to recovery.

Last Tuesday, a mother and her two boys were hit by a vehicle in Sandy. It happened near 1853 East Sego Lily Drive just after 9 a.m.

Photo of crash on 10.8.19

The driver at the time told the police she didn’t see the family because of the sun.

The boys are still at Primary Children’s Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Monday, the parents spoke exclusively to ABC4’s Jason Nguyen about their boy’s recovery.

Brighton and Michael Hofer

“Our oldest has a skull fracture and so that was really concerning,” said the boys’ father Michael Hofer. “He wasn’t doing very well and they had to intimate him.”

Three-year-old Griffin got better as the week went on. He’s held solid food down, even riding a bicycle on Sunday.

Griffin Hofer riding a bike on Sunday 10.13.19

“He is not aware of his injuries, in his mind he feels fine until he bumps his head and then he is like, ‘oh this hurts really bad,'” said his father.

18-month-old Watson has a tougher road to recovery.

Watson Hofer recovering

“Internal injuries, a broken neck, broken arm, broken pelvis, but, and then some brain injuries that are pretty severe,” he said. “That, in an adult, these types of injuries will leave someone either paralyzed or in a vegetative state.”

There is a silver lining the father said, ” Watson smiled for the first time yesterday in a week, so that was very heartwarming.”

Photo of crash on 10.8.19

Down in Sandy, where the crash happened, spray paint still marks the ground where that vehicle stopped after allegedly hitting the family members.

Sandy City Police Sergent Jason Neilson said, “This case is still open and active. We are still waiting for information to come back to help us decide in what direction to proceed. “

Utah Department of Transportation officials say more people were hit by vehicles this year compared to last year at this time.

Automobile VS Pedestrian Crash Numbers provided by UDOT

In 2018, 29 people died who were hit by vehicles in 632 crashes.

This year, 28 people died in the same manner out of 723 crashes.

Monday night the family is thankful.

“They are still here and they’re in rough shape, but we feel lucky that we still have them,” said mother Brighton Hofer who was involved in the crash.

Family photo from GoFundMe

A GoFundMe was set up for the family raising over $74,000.

“I have never done anything like that before and I’m just like so humbled and so grateful for how much people have responded to that,” said Michael Hofer. “It’s incredible, I don’t have the words to express how grateful we are for everybody, like friends, family, complete strangers.”

Many of those strangers sharing messages of hope.

“I think that’s a huge reason they are doing as well as they are because they feel those love and prayers,” said Brighton Hofer.

If everything goes well, doctors believe the boys will be able to go home sometime this week.

The family declined to talk about the case because it is still under investigation.

Brighton and Michael hope by sharing their story both drivers and pedestrians will be more observant and pay attention to their surroundings.