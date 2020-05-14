Eviction moratorium to expire on Friday throughout Utah

Utah (ABC4 News) — Governor Herbert announced at Thursday’s press conference that the eviction moratorium will expire on Friday, May 15.

In the same meeting, he announced that Utah, with the exception of certain counties, would be moving from moderate (orange phase) to low (yellow phase).

The moratorium was put in place to those who financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Herbert said.

“The purpose of the eviction moratorium is really to give us a pause as we had this unique situation of people being impacted economically because of the COVID-19 virus. The eviction moratorium put in place said that you had to be current on your rent or it did not apply. You also had to have a direct revenue loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “This would allow us to have a little bit of a pause while we are waiting for federal help given to tenants and others to help us get past this rough patch in the road. We had people waiting for unemployment insurance and were hoping to get some money that comes from our CARES Act, a 2.2 trillion dollar package that Congress passed. That financial help is now flowing into the state of Utah.”

Herbert encouraged tenants and landlords to work together until that money becomes available. He added that through April, 90 percent of the renters have been current on their rent.

Governor Herbert encouraged those who need financial assistance to call 2-1-1 to determine if they are eligible to receive financial help through various funds.

