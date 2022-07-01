SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dude, perfect!

The trick shot kings of YouTube, Dude Perfect, are bringing their “That’s Happy Summer Tour” to Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on July 15.

The group is comprised of 5 ‘dudes’: Tyler Toney, Cody Jones, Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton and Garrett Hilbert, who all met as college roommates at Texas A&M University.

Since posting their first video back in 2009, they have become one of the biggest channels to ever hit YouTube, racking up a staggering 57+ million YouTube subscribers, boasting a humble 14+ BILLION views.

After becoming known for their jaw-dropping trick shots, they have since gone on to produce other types of content including comedy videos, battles and anything else their widespread audience could ever want.

For more information about the tour and to purchase tickets to watch the dudes live, click here.