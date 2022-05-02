UTAH (ABC4) – With May officially here, it’s time to start thinking about how to celebrate the wonderful mothers and mother figures in our lives.

With Mother’s Day approaching quickly on May 8, a classic choice of celebration is taking Mom out to enjoy a nice meal.

With so many new and classic spots around your local neighborhood, the quest to find the perfect spot to celebrate can be a daunting task.

Popular restaurant review site, Yelp, has announced its list of the Top 100 Restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day throughout the country. One local Utah spot has been honored in the national rankings — The Painted Pony in St. George, Utah.

The fine dining steakhouse offers local diners a cozy Southwestern-inspired ambiance while guests enjoy specialties such as grass-fed tenderloin steak, pistachio-crusted lamb chops, seared ahi tuna, bacon-wrapped duck and more.

To compile the national list, Yelp identified the restaurants with the largest concentration of Mother’s Day celebration mentions in their reviews. Within those restaurants, Yelp ranked each location using factors such as overall rating score and total volume of reviews. Yelp says only the restaurants with a passing health score made it to the final round. Only three restaurants per metro area were listed to provide diversity.

Here are the Top 15 restaurants in the country to celebrate Mother’s Day, according to Yelpers:

