UTAH (ABC4) – When seeking out the best resorts for your next vacation, Yelpers typically have the best insight and they’ve now crowned the best hotels in the country in 2022.

From coastal getaways and rustic cabins to luxury spa retreats and everything in between, Yelp’s Top 100 US Hotels in 2022 names the best resorts to seek for your next unforgettable stay.

In this list of winners, four Utah hotels have cracked the Top 100:

Escalante Outfitters – Escalante, Utah

Desert Pearl Inn – Springdale, Utah

Inn on the Cliff – St. George, Utah

Cliffrose Springdale, Curio Collection by Hilton – Springdale, Utah

All four resorts are located in Southern Utah and exhibit the majestic red-rock wonders of Utah’s national parks.

Ranked at number four is Escalante Outfitters in Escalante. Enjoy the best of the rustic cabin lifestyle at this cozy spot nestled among Utah’s natural wonders. This resort makes the perfect base camp for exploring the Grand Staircase–Escalante National Monument, Bryce Canyon, Glen Canyon, and Boulder Mountain. This family-run resort also offers housemade pizza and organic fair-trade coffee for guests.

(Courtesy of Escalante Outfitters)

(Courtesy of Escalante Outfitters)

(Courtesy of Escalante Outfitters)

(Courtesy of Escalante Outfitters)

(Courtesy of Escalante Outfitters)

Ranked at number six is the Desert Pearl Inn in Springdale. Tucked near the entrance of Zion National Park, guests can enjoy unparalleled rock views from the privacy of their own balcony or terrace. Electric bikes are available to rent onsite or access to Zion is a five-minute drive

Not far from the entrance of Zion National Park, guests can enjoy the unparalleled red-rock views from the privacy of their own balcony or terrace. Whether it’s hiking by day, stargazing by night, or catching a soak in the pool or nearby river, this resort is the perfect stay for travelers.

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

(Courtesy of Desert Pearl Inn)

Ranked at 17 is Inn on the Cliff in St. George. Perched on a cliff’s edge in the heart of St. George, this resort offers the best of downtown city life with easy access to national parks.

Boasting private balconies in every room, guests can bask in the “colorful sandstone formations of Snow Canyon, the snow-capped peaks of Pine Mountain, and the crown, distant horizon of Zion’s Canyon.”

The must-see spot at this resort? “A hot tub seemingly perched on the edge of the cliff makes for memorable evenings while relaxing tired muscles from hiking,” says Yelp.

(Courtesy of Inn on the Cliff)

(Courtesy of Inn on the Cliff)

(Courtesy of Inn on the Cliff)

(Courtesy of Inn on the Cliff)

Rounding out the list at number 79 is the Cliffrose Springdale, Curio Collection by Hilton in Springdale.

A perfect spot for exploring the wonder of Zion National Park, this historic hotel sits on the edge of the Virgin River, just a half-mile away from the National Park Visitor Center. Guests can enjoy the resort’s luxe amenities such as signature full-body massages and relaxing facials or enjoy an unforgettable meal at the resort’s full-service bar and restaurant.

Visitors can hop aboard a free shuttle to explore Zion National Park or relax onsite with two heated outdoor pools and hot tubs open all year-round.

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

(Courtesy of Cliffrose Springdale)

Check out Yelp’s full list of the Top 100 US Hotels in 2022.