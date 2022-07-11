SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Wrestling fans, get ready for Friday Night Smackdown as your favorite wrestlers head to Salt Lake City this fall.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be taking over Vivint Arena on Friday, September 23.

Tickets for the event go on sale starting this Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

Fans will get to see their favorite stars duking it out in the ring including WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Drew Mcintyre, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Raquel Rodriguez, Gunther, The Street Profits vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sheamus and more.

Ringsider packages are also available for fans to purchase.

To check out the event’s full information and to purchase tickets, click here.