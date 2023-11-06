SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — What weighs 1.1 million pounds, is about 132 feet long and is hailed as the world’s largest steam locomotive? That would be Union Pacific’s famed “Big Boy” steam locomotive, which is hitting the rails for a multi-state tour in 2024.

The Big Boy No. 4014, which is the only Big Boy in operation today, will be making a stop in Salt Lake City as part of its nationwide tour of the Union Pacific’s railways. The exact dates of when the locomotive will make its stop in the Beehive State have yet to be announced, but Union Pacific said details will be released in 2024.

The tour is part of a celebration of the history of Union Pacific and the Big Boy locomotive, particularly during World War II. During the war, 25 Big Boy locomotives were built to haul heavy freight, but only eight still exist today. The other seven are on display around the United States.

“As we move forward at Union Pacific, we remember where we came from; The Big Boy represents the history of Union Pacific and the United States,” said Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. “When No. 4014 comes to town, we will celebrate with the communities where we operate, our employees and their families. Together, we will marvel at how far technology has brought us.”

According to the Union Pacific, the massive Big Boy engines normally operated between Ogden and Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Big Boy No. 4014 was delivered in 1941. It traveled over 1 million miles over the course of its 20-year career before retiring in 1961.

Big Boy’s visit to Salt Lake City will be the first since 2019, when the locomotive was restored and went on tour for the 150th anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad’s completion.

In addition to Salt Lake City, the Big Boy engine s expected to make stops in Illinois, Texas, Idaho, Oregon and California.