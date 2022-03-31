WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Music fans, mark your calendars for this summer as pop band Why Don’t We heads to Utah.

The quintet will be bringing their “Announce the Good Times Only Tour” to USANA Amphitheatre on Friday, June 17.

Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

The band will kick off their 44-city tour from Salt Lake City with stops across the country and Canada. They’ll be joined by special guests The Aces and JVKE on all concert dates.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

Fans can enjoy performances of the band’s chart-topping discography along with the premiere of their new single “Love Back.”

Since the band’s 2016 debut, they’ve garnered over three billion global streams, over 900 million YouTube views, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, five RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

The band has sold out back-to-back North American and global headline tours, while performing at iconic venues such as Radio City Music Hall and Madison Square Garden.

To check out the full tour and to purchase tickets, click here.