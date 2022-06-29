UTAH (ABC4) – Oh Utah, what a beautiful state to call home.

But what makes it even more beautiful? Watching fireworks soar high into the Beehive State’s night sky as we celebrate our country’s independence!

Here are just some of the many places where you can watch fireworks on or near the 4th of July in Utah:

On the Fourth, check out Thanksgiving Point’s Electric Park (50 N Ashton Boulevard

Lehi, UT 84043) for some Independence Day fun. Admission is free and will feature a variety of food vendors as well as a fireworks display set to launch at 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

On Monday, July 4 head over to The Gateway (400 W 200 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101) to catch a fun-packed Independence Day celebration

This event offers activities for everyone including live music, karaoke, yard games, face painting, photo-ops and more!

The event gets underway at 5 p.m. with fireworks set to launch at 10 p.m.

Why celebrate our country for just one day when you can celebrate for a whole weekend?

From Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3, Canyons Village is offering three nights packed with live music, kids’ activities, live art activations ending with a jaw-dropping fireworks display on July 3.

The event will also feature three nights of professional drone light shows!

On Monday, July 4 at 10:15 p.m. head over to Veterans Memorial Park (1985 W 7800 S West Jordan, UT 84088). The fireworks will shoot from the northwest portion of the park. Organizers say due to limited parking at City Hall, anyone who wishes to attend should arrive early for a front-row seat of the fireworks.

Monday, July 4, events kick off bright and early at 6 a.m. with a cannon blast-off! After that, the Color Fun Run 5k starts at 7 a.m. followed by a parade down Center Street at 10 a.m.

At sunset, fireworks will light up the skies over Jacob Hamblin Park.

On Monday, July 4 at Jordan Meadow Ward 1510 (West Parliament Ave, West Jordan) this event kicks off in the early hours at 8:30 a.m. and is sure to go out with a bang at 9 p.m. as a professional fireworks display is scheduled to take place.

(Did we miss any of your favorite firework displays? Make sure to let us know in the comments below!)