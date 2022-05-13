UTAH (ABC4) – As the Dog Days of Summer begin inching closer, it’s the perfect time to take your furry best friend to enjoy some fun in the sun.

This summer, treat yourself by soaking up the sunshine as your pooch explores new surroundings while meeting friends.

Salt Lake County and beyond is hosting a variety of events perfect for making new memories with your pup.

Upcoming dog-friendly Utah events to enjoy:

Bark at the Moon

Hosted by the Humane Society of Utah, this event allows for a fun-filled night with your dog while benefiting charity. Hosted at The Gateway on May 21 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., bring your dogs along for public art photo ops, dog-friendly shops, splash pad fun, treats and more. Human visitors can enjoy a variety of food trucks and local craft beer offerings. Tickets are $20 with all proceeds donated to The Humane Society of Utah.

Yappy Hour

Hosted throughout several public parks in Utah, “Yappy Hour” events are sponsored by Salt Lake City and the Gallivan Events team.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of dog-focused vendors, food trucks, activities, live music and local beer. Dogs can partake in off-leash play and admission is free.

Participating parks include:

Liberty Park – June 10

Pioneer Park – July 13

Fairmont Park – August 12

Liberty Park – September 14

Dog Walk Wednesdays at Ashton Gardens

Seeking a greener environment with more lush surroundings? Take your pup to Lehi to explore Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

The garden is bringing back “Dog Walk Wednesdays” which presents the perfect backdrop for serene strolls with your furry best friend. All dogs are admitted free with the purchase of a day ticket. The events run from June 1 through October 12.

Puppy Pool Parties

As the summer heat gathers steam, take your pup for a refreshing dip at a puppy pool party in your local neighborhood.

Organizers say puppy pool parties will typically be hosted at local pools across the Wasatch Front after Labor Day. Dogs will be separated by size and time slots to ensure an enjoyable experience. Party dates won’t be announced until July or August, so dog owners should keep an eye out during the summer.

Typically rec center pools in South Davis, Alta Canyon, Liberty Park, Kearns Oquirrh, Clearfield and Provo will host the events.

Dog Days in the Maze

Looking for a fun fall activity?

Wheeler Historic Farm in Murray is hosting “Dog Days in the Maze,” celebrating all things Halloween and harvest-inspired.

Dogs and humans can enjoy trick-or-treating, running through a straw maze, classic wagon rides and interacting with farm animals.

This fall, “Dog Days in the Maze” will take place on Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Event tickets go on sale starting Sept. 23. And of course, costumes are definitely encouraged for the event!

Restaurants and breweries

Many breweries and restaurants in Salt Lake City will allow dogs to hang out on the patio. Popular spots such as Caputo’s, Even Stevens, Gourmandise, Park Café, Pig & a Jelly Jar, Squatters, Fisher Brewing Company, Taqueria 27 and more.

The Salt Lake County Health Department announced 38 food-service businesses in Salt Lake County that have an “Approved Dog Patio” for canine friends to enjoy.